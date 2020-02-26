$38,000 raise sought by Merrillville clerk-treasurer

MERRILLVILLE — A raise of more than $38,000 is included in Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson’s proposal for a larger budget for her office.
Gibson submitted the funding requests to the Town Council during a recent workshop session.
Gibson, who took office in January, said her annual salary of $50,000 is low compared to wages clerk-treasurers receive in other towns.
“It’s just not commensurate to what the salary should be,” Gibson said.
Her pay would be in line with other clerk-treasurers if the council approves the $38,000 increase.
Gibson noted that her predecessor, former Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, never took a raise while he served in office for more than a decade.
She also is asking the council for additional funding to cover training for her department and pay for contractual services for an attorney as well as a financial adviser specifically for her office.
In total, the requests would add about $100,000 to her budget, and she believes the town has funding to cover the proposal.
The council hasn’t yet acted on the matter, and some members said they want to review requests from other departments before making a decision.
“We’ve had executive sessions and a meeting with the (Merrillville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 168), and these guys want raises,” Councilman Shawn Pettit said of Merrillville officers.
Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville has lost officers to other departments that pay better wages.
Boosting their salaries could help with officer retention, Bella said.
Pettit said every town employee likely can make an argument for raises, and officials need to determine what’s financially feasible.
He said it could have been about 20 years since wages have increased for council members. Pettit said he isn’t seeking a pay increase, and the council has a policy in which members have kept their wages the same so that money can go to other purposes in the municipality.
“And that’s what we’ve been doing,” Pettit said.
In addition to raises sought by some employees, there could be a need for additional manpower in the Public Works Department, Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.
Minchuk suggested the council gather information about all department financial requests and have Cender and Co., the town’s financial consultant, review it to determine what is feasible.
The council hasn’t indicated when it plans to take action on funding proposals from the various departments.