$38,000 raise sought by Merrillville clerk-treasurer

MERRILLVILLE — A raise of more than $38,000 is included in Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson’s proposal for a larger budget for her office.

Gibson submitted the funding requests to the Town Council during a recent workshop session.

Gibson, who took office in January, said her annual salary of $50,000 is low compared to wages clerk-treasurers receive in other towns.

“It’s just not commensurate to what the salary should be,” Gibson said.

Her pay would be in line with other clerk-treasurers if the council approves the $38,000 increase.

Gibson noted that her predecessor, former Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, never took a raise while he served in office for more than a decade.

She also is asking the council for additional funding to cover training for her department and pay for contractual services for an attorney as well as a financial adviser specifically for her office.

In total, the requests would add about $100,000 to her budget, and she believes the town has funding to cover the proposal.

The council hasn’t yet acted on the matter, and some members said they want to review requests from other departments before making a decision.

