It's summer's last hurrah and the Region is celebrating with a variety of festivals, concerts and tastes.
Lowell has been at this Labor Day celebration business for 100 years and this weekend's activities are a salute to that centennial.
The festivities kick off early Saturday with the Tri-Creek Education Foundation 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. The festival grounds at the American Legion, 108 1/2 E. Commercial Ave., open at 11 a.m. with live entertainment, food vendors and a beer garden, games and crafts.
The Lowell Lions Club hosts a car show from 5-8 p.m. called "History on Wheels."
The grounds close at 11 p.m.
Sunday's 66th annual Kiddie Parade starts with registration at noon at Old Town Square, 501 E. Main St. Judging starts at 12:30 p.m. and the parade steps off at 1 p.m. The event is free for families and their children, 12 and younger. The parade will finish at Library Park for activities such as inflatables and a balloon release.
The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for more activities, including the 1st Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest which starts at 2 p.m. and is sponsored by Dicky's Dogs. There's a fireworks show at dusk Sunday at the old Middle School. Parking can be accessed off of Oakley Avenue or Oak Hill School off of Nicholas Street.
The big celebration is Monday, with the 100th annual Lowell Labor Day parade, sponsored by the town of Lowell.
Susan Peterson has co-chaired the parades and fireworks for the past 16 years. The Labor Day parade has taken place consistently since 1919, never missing a year to celebrate, she said.
"We've never canceled it, not come rain or shine," Peterson said. "A few years, I've gotten wet, but it seems like by the time the parade gets going, the sun comes out and everything's fine."
The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Monday at 10 a.m. Ind. 2 will close to traffic at 9:15 a.m. to prepare for the parade. Peterson said Lowell's Labor Day parade is known as the "longest, continuously run parade" in Indiana, but it's a family tradition first.
"People bring their little pop-up tents and have picnics," Peterson said. "I love the hometown feel of it and I'm always at the end on the last vehicle."
The parade has more than 110 entries. It's expected to last about two hours. The final parade float will carry a big birthday cake and this year's parade volunteers.
The parade leaves from just west of Bel Aire Drive and ends at the railroad tracks at the American Legion Hall. The judging stand is at Mill Street.
The festival grounds open at 11 a.m. for food vendors, a beer garden and live entertainment. The grounds close at 5 p.m.
Those hoping for a few more days of splashing around can do so at Deep River Waterpark on U.S. 30. It's open until Monday then closes for the off-season. The park is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Griffith's Rock 'N' Rail music and street festival continues through Sunday downtown on Broad Street. It features nearly two dozen tribute bands, games and activities for youngsters, car shows and scores of food and drink vendors.
The Hesston Steam and Power Show opens Friday to a four-day run at the Hesston Steam Museum, 1201 E. 1000 N. in LaPorte. It's open from noon to 5 p.m. each day and includes steam train rides on three railroads, railroad speeder rides, a sawmill, flea market, cranes, antique farm machinery, antique cars, festival food, vintage ice cream soda fountain and more. Admission is $5 for adults; children 13 and younger are admitted free of charge. Single ride rain tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 3-12 and no charge for children under three.
The Duneland Chamber of Commerce hosts the Taste of Duneland from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton. It attracts hundreds to the downtown area. Vendor booths will accompany the European Market in addition to inflatables, live entertainment and a beer/wine garden. Food vendors include Chesterton Lions Club, Dave's Concessions, Ely's Pierogi, Island Nutrition Smoothie, Kona Ice of the Dunes, Leroy's ''Hot Stuff'' Homemade Mexican Food, Lulu's Licks, Smokin Indio's BBQ, and Tocayos Express Mexican Restaurant. Live entertainment will be performed all day in the gazebo by Dan Moore, Darrell Ritchea, and Johnny V & the Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute Band). Wine and beer will be available for purchase from Running Vines Winery and ''Hot Stuff'' Homemade Mexican Food.
Head to Michigan City Sunday for the Labor Daze at Burn 'Em Brewing celebration. It offers five live bands, a tap list with new draft and bottle releases and local food. Music starts at noon and tickets are $10 presale and $15 at the door. All ages are welcome — children under 12 get in for free — for activities at 718 Freyer Road, including a 'build-your-own-instrument' tent. Tickets can be purchased from eventbrite.com.
The city of Whiting sponsors a Labor Day Concert in the Park at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Whiting Park Festival Orchestra and Chorus. The last concert of the summer will be “America the Beautiful” and is free to the public. Parking is available in the Whiting Lakefront Park for a fee, but fills up quickly for the best-attended concert of the season. The 20th annual concert season is sponsored by BP Whiting Business Unit and families are encouraged to bring their own picnic basket.