Region COVID-19 cases surpass 100, officials say

The number of COVID-19 identifications in the Region jumped above 100 on Sunday, according to updated numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County has 85 cases, up from 68; Porter County has 15, up from nine; and LaPorte County has six, up from four, bringing a total of 105 diagnosed in NWI.

Although ISDH reports 14 cases in Porter County, the county's health department reports 15 positive cases.

Porter County Health Department also recently subtracted a case from its tally involving a New York truck driver that was released from a local hospital and sent back home. The driver was previously diagnosed with coronavirus, yet traveled anyway.

The first Region coronavirus death was reported in Lake County on Saturday. The victim was a woman over 60-years-old who died Thursday, according to the Lake County Health Department.

To the south, Jasper County has one new case, bringing its total to six. The county also has one death. Newton County saw no additional cases beyond its lone one reported Saturday.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 32 cases, up from 31.