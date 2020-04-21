Region photographer catches snapshots of life during quarantine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR LAKE — A lone boy in a Spider-Man costume sits on his porch with a sign that reads, “I miss my friends.” A Tyrannosaurus rex stands on a lawn spreading encouraging words and two young entrepreneurs sell “toilet paper seeds” with a treasure chest of cardboard rolls on a sidewalk.

More than a month ago, Regionites were plunged into life during a pandemic. From not being able to spend time with loved ones to losing their livelihoods, residents scrambled to adapt to this new world.

While photographer Giedre “G.G.” Gomes, of Cedar Lake, had to squash her business plans, she sought a way to keep pursuing her passion.

“After a very long and cold Indiana winter, I couldn't wait to get back to taking pictures of people again,” Gomes said. “Then the world was taken over by coronavirus. I locked myself inside the house with my family and canceled all photo shoots. But in situations like this there are two options — you can be miserable, or enjoy every minute at home with your loved ones.”

Gomes connected with neighbors in the Centennial subdivision in Cedar Lake through group chats and social media, arranging a neighborhood-wide photo shoot. She asked neighbors to make signs and to tell her when they are photo-ready so she could rush over with her long-lens camera.