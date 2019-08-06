First responders — human and furry — gathered in communities throughout the Region and nation Tuesday night to celebrate the work of police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and build the relationship between residents and local agencies.
Celebrating National Night Out, bright-eyed children excitedly took in the sights and sounds around them in Portage. Pulling on their parents' hands, kids wanted to see the ambulance, the fire truck and — of course — the newest police dog on the force.
K-9 Odin had just finished his second day of training for drugs and tracking when Officer Roger Peele showed him off to children and Portage residents. Odin is an 18-month-old Labrador. Peele coaxed the children into petting the dog by saying Odin's ears "feel like velvet. Like a Christmas stocking, I think."
Portage Police, Fire, SWAT, K-9 and Police Investigation units were all out enjoying the evening with residents.
"It's a chance for interaction with the public and our departments on a relaxed basis," said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.
Williams was out at the park greeting people and thanking them for coming, in addition to demonstrating features on one of the police department's bicycles. All of the emergency vehicles on-site were open and ready for public interaction. Williams said it's good to interact with the public in an "outside open house."
"Handing out the plastic badges, (kids) think that's the greatest thing," Williams said. "And then just to be able to see the police car lights. They see them go down the roadway at different times. So the opportunity to sit in a squad car or climb on a fire engine, you dream of doing that stuff as a kid and you don't always get that opportunity, so it's just neat to be able to provide that for (kids)."
Munster night out
Residents in Munster also gathered Tuesday for the city's own festivities.
Lake County had several gatherings, with the Munster Police Department hosting one of the largest events in the area.
This was the biggest year yet for the town's annual National Night Out, Munster Officer James Ghrist said. There were more than 120 booths and thousands of visitors at the Munster Community Pool for the event's 24th year.
"Every single year we get more volunteers, more businesses involved and more residents to come out," Ghrist said. "It grows through the combined efforts of everyone working together to make this happen."
This year marked the first time the event was kicked off by a parade, which stretched along Columbia Avenue and ended at the pool. Munster Schools dancers and cheerleaders performed between processions of police vehicles, firetrucks and walking community groups.
Businesses and organizations gave out freebies and local restaurants cooked up treats. Games, live entertainment and a bounce house drew in families, and former White Sox slugger Ron Kittle made a special appearance. The event's end was marked with a fireworks show by Krazy Kaplan's.
"The police and the community have strong bonds here," Ghrist said. "We work together to keep Munster safe. My favorite part of this is meeting people and greeting the public. It's always a great time."
Ghrist said annually about 3,000 people attend Munster's National Night Out and this year is expected to surpass that average.
"We're very blessed to live in the community that we do," Munster Police Chief Steve Scheckel said. "The turn out here really illustrates the special bonds we've established, and it didn't happen over night."