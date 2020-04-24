Regionites answer the call for blood donations at Center for Visual and Performing Arts

MUNSTER — In the midst of a blood shortage and pandemic, residents are responding to the call for more donations.
Starting Friday, the Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ ballroom has been transformed into a blood donation center as the need continues to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Under sparkling chandeliers and accompanied by a grand piano, the ballroom was populated by medical staff and donors rather than performers and attendees.
“It’s such a beautiful space, it’s a shame to have it empty,” said Phil Potempa, director of marketing at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. “So the idea of using it as a blood donation destination makes us very happy to be able to open our doors again.”
Beth Moll, of Schererville, said she had a special reason for coming out to donate Friday afternoon.
“My mother is in the hospital and she’s very ill. She’s received three separate blood transfusions since the beginning of April and I wanted to do my part and give back," Moll said. "I’ve heard there was a shortage and blood is desperately needed, and you never know when you’ll need it yourself.”
George Coppess, of Crete, has been coming to the Center for Visual and Performing Arts for about 20 years to see live acts. After he received an email about the event, he decided to come to the center to lend a hand to the cause.
“Blood is life and its giving the gift of life to someone,” Coppess said.
David Blue, of Griffith, said his wife who works at Community Hospital in Munster learned about the donation days.
“I’ve heard they’re using a lot of blood to help COVID-19 patients, and we wanted to do something to help out and get out of the house.”
Friday's event netted 25 donations, and 16 donors have signed up for Saturday's drive and Wednesday's drive has 24 registrants so far, said Colleen Coblentz, coordinator for blood events and representative for Versiti Blood Centers for Lake and LaPorte counties.
"We are talking to local hospitals, which will start to get busy as restrictions are lifted so patients can have elective surgeries and procedures," she said. "They will be in need of blood products and right now there's a shortage."
Coblentz said due to coronavirus, thousands of donations were canceled in March. She said about 30% of blood donations come from events hosted at high schools, which have all been shuttered. In addition, many donation events happen at places of worship, which have also closed their doors.
"It's a big concern," Coblentz said. "This summer we are trying to make as many donation events as we can. We're working very hard to get blood products."
The center, at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, is hosting more appointment-only blood drives Saturday and Wednesday.
The donation center was set up in a collaboration between Community Healthcare System, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
Those who wish to donate must make an appointment ahead of time and bring a photo ID. Donors will go to the Main Ballroom upon arriving at the center and will be screened for wellness at the ballroom door.
The second day of blood donations, sponsored by Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The final donation day, sponsored by Community Hospital, will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information and to pre-register, people can call 800-7TO-GIVE or visit www.donate.illinois.versiti.org.
"Every donation can save up to three lives and every 2 seconds, someone is in need of blood," Coblentz said. "All of the donations will go to local hospitals."
