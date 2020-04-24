Regionites answer the call for blood donations at Center for Visual and Performing Arts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUNSTER — In the midst of a blood shortage and pandemic, residents are responding to the call for more donations.

Starting Friday, the Center for Visual and Performing Arts’ ballroom has been transformed into a blood donation center as the need continues to rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under sparkling chandeliers and accompanied by a grand piano, the ballroom was populated by medical staff and donors rather than performers and attendees.

“It’s such a beautiful space, it’s a shame to have it empty,” said Phil Potempa, director of marketing at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. “So the idea of using it as a blood donation destination makes us very happy to be able to open our doors again.”

Beth Moll, of Schererville, said she had a special reason for coming out to donate Friday afternoon.

“My mother is in the hospital and she’s very ill. She’s received three separate blood transfusions since the beginning of April and I wanted to do my part and give back," Moll said. "I’ve heard there was a shortage and blood is desperately needed, and you never know when you’ll need it yourself.”