4 released from hospital following crash at Munster Gyros; restaurant repairing damage

MUNSTER — Three days after a vehicle crashed into Munster Gyros, the beloved restaurant is making its way toward a full recovery but remains closed.
The driver and three customers sent to the hospital that night were not seriously injured and have since been discharged, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.
The crash investigation is still ongoing and it will likely be more than a week before a conclusion is reached, Peirick said.
John Spanos, co-owner of Munster Gyros at 8307 Calumet Ave., said the recovery of the building is coming along well. The SUV crashed through the front dining area facing Calumet Avenue and caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior and interior.
“Things are coming along well, we have a good contractor who is moving fast,” Spanos said. “We hope to be finished by the end of next week with the way things are going.”
Spanos said the reopening date is not yet officially set, but he hopes to be open by March 16, pending any hiccups that could delay reconstruction efforts. He said it is unknown at this time how much the repair will cost, but customers have been supportive as the business gets back on its feet.
"People have been calling us every day, wishing us the best and saying they're excited to see us reopen," Spanos said. "We have gotten a lot of kind words and a lot of support from people. Now that we are fixing the place up it will look a little nicer than before. Now we just have to stay on course."
Firefighters were called to the restaurant shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc.
A Munster officer had approached the vehicle, a silver Ford SUV, which was stopped in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue facing southbound, Peirick said.
The driver was not alert at first but as the officer tried to get his attention, the man became alert and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The driver first hit Miss Print, a business at 8244 Calumet Ave., and caused damage to the front of the building.
The vehicle continued driving across Calumet Avenue and struck Munster Gyros, driving inside the building's dining area, Peirick said.
The driver of the SUV and three people in the restaurant were taken to a hospital, Peirick said.