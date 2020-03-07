4 released from hospital following crash at Munster Gyros; restaurant repairing damage

MUNSTER — Three days after a vehicle crashed into Munster Gyros, the beloved restaurant is making its way toward a full recovery but remains closed.

The driver and three customers sent to the hospital that night were not seriously injured and have since been discharged, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said.

The crash investigation is still ongoing and it will likely be more than a week before a conclusion is reached, Peirick said.

John Spanos, co-owner of Munster Gyros at 8307 Calumet Ave., said the recovery of the building is coming along well. The SUV crashed through the front dining area facing Calumet Avenue and caused extensive damage to the building’s exterior and interior.

“Things are coming along well, we have a good contractor who is moving fast,” Spanos said. “We hope to be finished by the end of next week with the way things are going.”

Spanos said the reopening date is not yet officially set, but he hopes to be open by March 16, pending any hiccups that could delay reconstruction efforts. He said it is unknown at this time how much the repair will cost, but customers have been supportive as the business gets back on its feet.