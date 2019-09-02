Donating the stuff you no longer need is a breeze since there's plenty of places in the Region that accept used items from furniture to old TVs and even tires.
Many, including Second Life Resale Shoppe in Crown Point, offer free pickup of larger items within designated areas.
"We continue to be blessed with donations," said Second Life Resale Shoppe volunteer coordinator Laura Maguire.
The purpose of Second Life when it first opened was to benefit families at Crown Point Christian School through the sale of donated items sold there including clothing for all ages, furniture, holiday decorations and jewelry.
The nine-year-old shop, now housed inside a 30,000-square-foot building at 1510 N. Main St, has evolved to be a place of "second life" for volunteers, employees and customers some of whom have become like family, said office manager Amber Siple.
Customers facing hardships can have their names placed on a prayer board near where volunteers have 15 minutes of prayer and mediation before doors open. And after hours there's potluck dinners and a place for volunteers, many of them senior citizens, to meet and to talk.
"It's become so much more than the original intent which was to help the school," Siple said.
Call 219-663-5266 for more information.
Second Life is just one of several places within Northwest Indiana where people can donate items no longer needed and in turn help others in the community.
New Creation Resale Shop, 2102 N. Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, is another example of a store that sells used merchandise to benefit an organization.
The shop's proceeds fund the New Creation Men's Center, a home base for men in need, customer service representative Pete Gable said.
"We're 100 percent non-profit," Gable said.
New Creation Men’s Center was founded in 2007 by local business owners who wanted to make a difference. The center provides a place for homeless men to shower, do laundry, receive counseling, store their things, obtain employment assistance and more. As it is a faith-based organization, it needed to arrange its own funding. The resale shop concept was born, and now provides 70 percent of the group’s funds while the rest are private donations.
Call 219-286-7061 for more information.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana, which includes some 12 outlet stores in Lake and Porter counties alone, recently dedicated a newly built 105,000-square-foot campus at 4610 W. Ridge Road in Gary.
The $8 million building includes an outlet store that sells items by the pound, a donation drive-thru and community center, according to Guy Fisher, vice president of Mission Advancement at Goodwill Industries of Michiana.
Goodwill has as its mission statement education, training and job placement, Fisher said.
That concept in includes an Excel Center for adults over 18 seeking their high school diploma and a Community Career Center to help job seekers find work.
Call 574-472-7300 for more information.
For those wanting to clear out old books, DVDs or CDs, the Lake County Public Library accepts donations then turns around and sells them with proceeds going back to the library for new books.
"We accept basically any books that are in good shape and not outdated," said Alissa Williams, youth services librarian at the Lake County Public Library.
The library won't take books that are damaged, moldy or mildewed and won't take encyclopedias, text books, medical, legal and travel guide books older than five years, Williams said.
"It's up to each branch," Williams said.
Other items the library system accepts include CDs, DVDs, and puzzles.
Most of the donated items end up being sold so the library can buy new books.
"If it's a brand new book or hard to obtain for our collection it could be put back in our system," Williams said.
Call 219-769-3541 for more information.
Electronics recycling is available for Lake County residents at the Crown Point Street Department, 705 Industrial Blvd., Crown Point.
Items accepted include old computers, monitors, televisions, VCRs, telephones, tires, appliances and other electronic devices, Windy Blair said.
Drop-off times are 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Call 219-662-3252, option 3 for more information.
TradeWinds, 3198 E. 83rd Place, Hobart, also accepts donations including new or gently used items for children.
Those items include finger paints, construction paper, big crayons for toddlers, kindergarten pencils, stickers, washable glue sticks, washable markers, soft building blocks, sensor items, large board books, soft books, dress up clothes, magnetic tiles, pretend tools, cleaning supplies, kitchen items. washable bean bag chairs and 9-by-6 area rugs.
Deaf services at TradeWinds can use toiletries and paper products such as shampoo, shaving cream, toothpaste, soap and small household furnishings such as lamps, small kitchen appliances, tableware and cookware and utensils.
Adults can use acrylic paint, paint brushes, glue and glue sticks, popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, construction paper, crayons, markers, glitter, stencils, rulers, roll of white or brown paper, Play-Doh, buttons, tissue paper, board games, puzzles, peg or knob puzzles, sensory items and wooden boards with knobs, locks, buttons or zippers for fine motor skill development.
Call 219-945-0100 for more information.
Salvation Army in Northwest Indiana has a number of locations and accepts donations including clothing, furniture, autos, and household goods for its family stores.
Food donations are also accepted throughout the year for the food pantries; school supplies before the start of the school year and gifts for children through the Angel tree program held prior to Christmas.
Call 1-800-728-7825 for pickup up clothing, autos and household goods.