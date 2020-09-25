 Skip to main content
Retired Crown Point principal to receive Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash
Eisenhower Elementary School principal Mary Ann Chapko retiring

Eisenhower Elementary School Principal Mary Ann Chapko greets well-wishers in front of the school in May in Crown Point. 

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Crown Point educator Mary Ann Chapko will receive one of the state's highest honors next week.

State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, will present the recently retired Eisenhower Elementary School principal with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award at the Crown Point School Board's next meeting.

Gov. Eric Holcomb chose to honor Chapko with the award for her four decades of service in public education, according to a news release.

Chapko retired at the end of the last school year having serve as Eisenhower Elementary for 24 years.

"Being named by Gov. Holcomb as the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award is not only an extreme honor and privilege, but the culminating event of my career in education," Chapko said in the news release. "I humbly accept this honor knowing that I was consistently surrounded by so many great teachers and principals throughout my career, who each deserve a piece of this award as well."

The Sagamore of the Wabash award is given to individuals who exhibit strength in wisdom, leadership and guidance of those around them and is considered one of the state's highest honors. Other Sagamore honorees include astronauts, musicians and politicians.

Top readers treated to lunch and more by principal

Chapko's husband, Max Chapko, nominated the longtime educator for the award writing in a letter to Beck of his wife's leadership in guiding Eisenhower to numerous honors, including Indiana's Four Star School status and the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School designation, and her perseverance through a life-changing intracerebral brain hemorrhage.

"Mary Ann Chapko is the embodiment of the Sagamore of the Wabash award, and her dedication to our public schools has been invaluable," Beck said. "I was deeply moved by the nomination letter from her husband, as the thousands of students ranging from preschool to college have been enriched by her service. Teachers are the backbone of our Hoosier State, and I am proud to present Mary Ann with this award."

The Crown Point School Board meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

Gallery: Outgoing elementary school principal receives parade

