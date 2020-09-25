Retired Crown Point principal to receive Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Crown Point educator Mary Ann Chapko will receive one of the state's highest honors next week.

State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Lakes of the Four Seasons, will present the recently retired Eisenhower Elementary School principal with Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award at the Crown Point School Board's next meeting.

Gov. Eric Holcomb chose to honor Chapko with the award for her four decades of service in public education, according to a news release.

Chapko retired at the end of the last school year having serve as Eisenhower Elementary for 24 years.

"Being named by Gov. Holcomb as the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award is not only an extreme honor and privilege, but the culminating event of my career in education," Chapko said in the news release. "I humbly accept this honor knowing that I was consistently surrounded by so many great teachers and principals throughout my career, who each deserve a piece of this award as well."

The Sagamore of the Wabash award is given to individuals who exhibit strength in wisdom, leadership and guidance of those around them and is considered one of the state's highest honors. Other Sagamore honorees include astronauts, musicians and politicians.