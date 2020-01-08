{{featured_button_text}}
LAKE STATION — The city’s new top cop isn’t wasting time to implement his plan to address crime in the community.

Mayor Bill Carroll has selected James Richardson to serve as Lake Station’s police chief.

Richardson said he has placed a priority on increasing patrols in the community, and he is bulking up the city’s reserve officer program to accomplish that goal.

Richardson said he has added 13 reserve officers who already have the necessary training to begin service.

“I will focus more on police presence in the neighborhood,” Richardson said.

He said the reserve program is a “fantastic” way for people to gain law enforcement experience while helping to protect the community.

Richardson said the Police Department is using its crime mapping system to identify high crime and traffic areas that will be targeted.

He said he also is placing an emphasis on addressing narcotics and gang activity in Lake Station.

Richardson was New Chicago’s police chief for about four years before Carroll selected him to serve in the role in Lake Station.

Richardson has been in law enforcement for about 17 years, and he also served in the U.S. Army.

Carroll said Richardson “brings a fair and firm tone” to Lake Station.

With Richardson taking on the position in Lake Station, former Police Chief David Johnson now serves as the head detective at the Police Department, Carroll said.

He said he interviewed both men for the chief’s role, and it was a difficult choice.

Carroll said he believes Richardson can build on what Johnson accomplished and take Lake Station’s Police Department “to the next level.”

He said Johnson “did amazing” during his four years as police chief, and he remains “a valued asset” in Lake Station.

Johnson also will serve on the city’s Redevelopment Commission, Carroll said.

“He’s got great ideas,” he said.

