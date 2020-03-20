Salvation Army expands food pantry programs in response to food availability concerns

MUNSTER — With tears in her eyes, a local resident named Janine and several of her grandchildren visited The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center in search of help.
“This is my first time here,” the woman told staff. “I never thought that I would need help from a food pantry, but I am living on social security and unable to find the foods that my family will eat. The shelves at the grocery stores are bare.”
The woman and her family were supplied with food as well as toys and activities for her grandchildren, a news release from The Salvation Army Lake County said.
In response to food availability concerns, The Salvation Army of Lake County is expanding its food pantry programs.
All of The Salvation Army’s Lake County Corps locations will continue serving residents in need, according to a news release sent by the organization on Friday.
The Gary-Merrillville location, at 4800 Harrison St. in Gary, will offer hygiene kits and food by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Hammond-Munster location, at 8225 Columbia Ave. in Munster, will have its food pantry accessible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The East Chicago location, at 513 W. Chicago Ave., will give take-home meals from a mobile canteen in the facility parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
As the pandemic continues, The Salvation Army of Lake County is prepared to give long-term assistance to those affected by the coronavirus. Emergency assistance is available for needs such as financial aid to pay rent and utility bills.
Donations of bread, cereal, canned food, hygiene items and toilet paper are needed and can be dropped off at the Lake County office at 8225 Columbia Ave. in Munster.
Because the Salvation Army canceled a large fundraiser dinner featuring Jerry Ross, the organization said there is an urgent need for donations. People can learn more about making financial contributions by calling 219-838-1328 or visiting www.salarmylakecounty.org.