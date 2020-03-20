Salvation Army expands food pantry programs in response to food availability concerns

MUNSTER — With tears in her eyes, a local resident named Janine and several of her grandchildren visited The Salvation Army Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center in search of help.

“This is my first time here,” the woman told staff. “I never thought that I would need help from a food pantry, but I am living on social security and unable to find the foods that my family will eat. The shelves at the grocery stores are bare.”

The woman and her family were supplied with food as well as toys and activities for her grandchildren, a news release from The Salvation Army Lake County said.

In response to food availability concerns, The Salvation Army of Lake County is expanding its food pantry programs.

All of The Salvation Army’s Lake County Corps locations will continue serving residents in need, according to a news release sent by the organization on Friday.