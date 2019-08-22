Marty Ewing Sr. will never forget March 31, the dreadful day he was notified his son, Marty Jr., had been shot in the neck while in college at Indiana University South Bend, an injury that would eventually leave him paralyzed.
The former Lake Central High School standout pitcher and IUSB player was minding his own business when shots were fired at the house party he was attending. His life would be forever changed.
“No family should go through this,” said the elder Ewing. “He didn’t even know what was going on and was just an innocent bystander. This senseless act has been so devastating.”
Through that devastation, Ewing Sr. feels that their Schererville community has been a real blessing. Weeks ago, he was contacted about doing a benefit tournament in his son’s honor. This weekend, the Schererville Little League will be hosting its first Marty Ewing Jr. Baseball Tournament, in which 24 teams will be vying for victory while raising money to help the Ewing Family.
The tournament begins Thursday evening and concludes Sunday and will be held at the fields at 7600 Rohrman Road.
“We were very surprised and overwhelmed when they contacted us,” Ewing said. “We are in the process of an entire renovation to our home, making it wheelchair accessible for our son. We are widening doors, installing ramps, making our first floor accommodating for him by completing an accessible bathroom that he can get in and out of.”
Ewing said some of their greatest memories have come from the Little League as he and his son spent many years their playing, coaching and cleaning the fields.
“This is really a powerful testament to my son and his character,” Ewing said. “He’s a great kid and is very kind and I’m proud of him. He has a real impact on his community and we are grateful for their compassion and kindness.”
Marty Jr. is currently rehabbing in Nebraska and neither he nor his family will be in attendance this weekend as they will be celebrating his 20th birthday. But Marty Sr. says they will be there “in spirit” because the Schererville baseball community is very near and dear to their hearts.
Former Schererville baseball coach Dan Visnack feels Marty Jr.’s work ethic had a tremendous impact on the success he’s attained.
“Marty was always one of the toughest minded kids on the team,” Visnack said. “Nobody outworked him. He earned that scholarship to (Indiana University South Bend) because of his determination and perseverance. He’s an amazing kid and we are all behind him.”
Proceeds of this weekend’s tournament, including concession sales, will help the family with much needed expenses.
For more information, visit scherervillebaseball.org or attend the tournament at the Schererville Baseball Fields this weekend.