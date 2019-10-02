SCHERERVILLE — Town officials ended a precautionary boil water advisory Wednesday afternoon after weekend storms.
The order was originally issued Monday after officials said the 91st Street water tower was struck by lightning sometime Friday or Saturday. The strike caused severe damage to various electrical components, which might have lead drop in water system pressure to below 20 PSI.
The pressure drop occurred at 12:30 a.m. Monday and was rectified quickly, officials said. The affected areas include those located south of U.S. 30 and east of Cline Avenue.
The town received notification Wednesday afternoon that all required samples were clear of contaminants.