SCHERERVILLE — Schererville police took a little break from fighting the bad guys Friday morning. Instead, the cops took to the rooftop to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
More than a dozen cops handed out doughnuts, accepted drive-thru donations and staked out waving flags on the rooftop of the local Dunkin' Donuts as part of the Schererville FOP Lodge No. 170’s second annual Cop on a Rooftop charity event.
Every dollar raised goes to the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which benefits Special Olympics Indiana.
Even with chilly, gloomy weather, the event's organizer, Officer Chris Lopez, said police were getting donations handed to them “left and right” and drivers passing the coffee shop honked “like crazy” throughout the morning to show support.
“The participation and donations coming in have been amazing. Last year we were able to raise a little over $2,000. I have no doubt we’ll pass that amount this year,” Lopez said, just moments before accepting a $100 check from the Schererville Central Lions Club.
The Schererville Dunkin’ Donuts location along U.S. 41 competed against Terre Haute’s Dunkin’ Donuts, 2424 S. Third St., to see which raised the most donations. Lopez said totals should be announced later this weekend.
“If we beat them, I’m going to do the happy dance,” he said.
Since 2018, the statewide Cop on a Rooftop event has raised more than $10,880 for Special Olympics Indiana.
Schererville FOP president Mike Bork said he was blown away by this year’s numbers in officer participation, social media outreach and donations.
“We’re going to keep it up and continue the event next year for Special Olympics,” Bork said. “Illinois police departments have been hosting this for a long time and have kind of been leading the way. I hope to see us get as big.”