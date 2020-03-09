8 Schererville police officers promoted

SCHERERVILLE — Eight members of the Schererville Police Department were promoted during a recent meeting.

Four corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant and four patrolmen were promoted to the rank of corporal during a Board of Safety meeting Thursday.

The promotions come as the department is undergoing some turnover, new Police Chief Pete Sormaz said.

"This is the first time — we actually had four corporals and four sergeants in one meeting," Sormaz said. "We've had a couple retirements ... Chief Zagrocki has retired and ... Cmdr. Neyhart, he also retired. Sgt. Bednar, 20-year veteran, went to Alaska.

"It opened up quite a bit for the officers to move up."

The department has a promotion list that's good for two years, which is how the promotions were determined, Sormaz said.

Tim Arvanitis, David Hunter, James Janson and Kevin Wagner were all promoted to rank of sergeant. Sormaz also announced Wagner was appointed as investigations commander on March 1.

Michael Bork, Matthew Djukic, Brian Daniels and Justin Juarez were promoted to the rank of corporal.