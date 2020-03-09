8 Schererville police officers promoted

SCHERERVILLE — Eight members of the Schererville Police Department were promoted during a recent meeting.
Four corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant and four patrolmen were promoted to the rank of corporal during a Board of Safety meeting Thursday.
The promotions come as the department is undergoing some turnover, new Police Chief Pete Sormaz said.
"This is the first time — we actually had four corporals and four sergeants in one meeting," Sormaz said. "We've had a couple retirements ... Chief Zagrocki has retired and ... Cmdr. Neyhart, he also retired. Sgt. Bednar, 20-year veteran, went to Alaska.
"It opened up quite a bit for the officers to move up."
The department has a promotion list that's good for two years, which is how the promotions were determined, Sormaz said.
Tim Arvanitis, David Hunter, James Janson and Kevin Wagner were all promoted to rank of sergeant. Sormaz also announced Wagner was appointed as investigations commander on March 1.
Michael Bork, Matthew Djukic, Brian Daniels and Justin Juarez were promoted to the rank of corporal.
Sormaz also announced Sgt. Steve McNamara was appointed as patrol commander, effective March 1; and Officer Ian Segovia was assigned to the Detective Bureau.
Also during the meeting, the Safety Board approved three emergency hires to help retain officers after retirements.
"We need boots on the streets right away," Sormaz said.
The hiring process took about a month and officers should be patrolling on his or her own in four to six weeks, versus having to go through a new hire process.
The new-hire process requires sending an officer to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and starting fresh with training. The emergency hire list allows the department to hire certified law enforcement officers, who already have some training.
After the new hires are made, the force will have 49 officers. Right now, there are 54 officers, however, some are slated for retirement.