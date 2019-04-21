EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago community lost one of its pillars when Toni Smith passed away unexpectedly in April 2017.
A graduate of East Chicago Washington High School (Class of '69), Smith grew up the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred Blasingame in the city's Harbor section and touched many lives through her involvement in a long list of boards and committees that served others.
"She was a spiritual mentor to a lot of young ladies in East Chicago and beyond," said Pete Smith, Toni's widower with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.
Smith recalled how Toni started a 5K run/walk that raised over $10,000 that helped send 15 to 20 young ladies to medical school in Liberia.
Toni also served as executive director for Moms Taking Charge, a program designed to help East Chicago single moms with young children and those who are pregnant find needed support such as healthcare, domestic violence shelter and counseling services.
"They had professionals come in from Chicago, up from Indianapolis, talking to these young ladies about the importance of knowing how to take care of your child," Smith said.
Smith said Toni even received the key to the city because of her extensive community involvement.
Toni's family, which also includes three children and six grandchildren, decided to continue good works in her name even after her passing by establishing the Toni Marie Blasingame Smith Memorial Scholarship.
"The intent was to keep her legacy alive," Smith said. "She was just one of those angels, quite honestly. I mean, I was just blessed to have her for those years."
Smith said one of Toni's passions was talking to young ladies about the importance of obtaining a quality education and of having good self esteem.
The scholarship program started in Toni's name is open to female high school students who reside in East Chicago and plan to attend a college or university as a full-time student.
They must maintain a certain grade point average and submit an essay as part of the application process.
The intent was to give four $500 scholarships, but 10 young ladies each received $500 as the first scholarships were awarded in July.
"I asked the community leaders and businesses in the area to donate to the scholarship fund and they were so generous that we had enough to give ten scholarships," Smith said.
The scholarship program will be conducted annually, and Smith said those wanting to make tax exempt donations to the fund can contact him at skiman1102@yahoo.com.
"Toni was not easily flattered, but I think she'd be flattered with what we're doing," Smith said.
Latonya Hicks, a local author and head of the East Chicago Public Library's Public Relations Department, served on the East Chicago Library Board with Toni and considered Smith as her "spiritual mother."
Hicks dedicated her most recent book to Toni, whom Hicks said was supportive of her writing career and sent her scriptures as Hicks faced some health challenges.
"She was a one in a million kind of woman," Hicks said. "She came and she graced this world with such a presence."