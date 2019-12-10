LAPORTE — A crash between two semitrailers has partially blocked U.S. 20, police said.
At 3:49 p.m. police responded to the crash on westbound U.S. 20 lanes in the area of County Road 450 East, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.
There is currently a partial blockage of the U.S. 20 westbound lane in the area of County Road 450 East and officers warned drivers to approach the area with caution and to drive slowly.
Deputies are at the scene as the crash investigation continues and the wreckage is removed.
There was one minor injury to one of the drivers, police said.