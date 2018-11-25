A wreck near Lowell caused some backups on southbound I-65 Sunday morning but state police say a lot of gridlock on the interstate is due to heavy holiday traffic.
A wreck occurred before noon Sunday on I-65 just north of the Lowell exit.
Indiana State Police said four vehicles were involved and there were minor injuries.
Other than that wreck, state police attributed near standstill conditions to heavy holiday traffic and those wishing to avoid looming inclement weather.
Lake County is under a winter weather advisory while Cook County is under a Winter Storm Warning. Some Illinois counties are under a blizzard warning.
