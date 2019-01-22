Region drivers faced slick roads as freezing rain coated commuters' ride home late afternoon into the evening on Tuesday.
Indiana State Police reported several accidents on I-65 and I-80/94 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. Chad Woody. He said there have been no major injuries reported from the wrecks.
A winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana was in effect until 9 p.m. with freezing rain impacting travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Total ice accumulations were predicted to be one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch.
LaPorte County was also under a travel advisory until 10 p.m. Tuesday due to icy roads.
Several reports of slide-offs began around 3 p.m., with crash locations in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The biggest threat occurred during the period when precipitation is falling and the surface temperature was at freezing or below, said Kevin Goebbert, associate professor of meteorology at Valparaiso University.
Students of Valparaiso University's meteorology department, hoping to get a more precise reading of the local conditions, launched weather balloons around noon Tuesday, Goebbert said. The balloons detect temperatures, moisture, and wind direction and speed, he said.
The icy conditions moving into the area occurred when a warm layer of air overhead melts precipitation as it falls, Goebbert said. The icy rain mix then lands on roadways and other surfaces where it freezes as long as surface temperatures are below freezing, he said.
"That's what creates the really not-fun icy conditions," Goebbert said.
By 6 p.m. temperatures rose to above freezing conditions and began melting the ice on roadways.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gary was 34 degrees Fahrenheit and Valparaiso was 35 degrees Fahrenheit, meteorologist Gino Izzi of the National Weather Service said.
The rain will likely continue into Wednesday morning and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s, he said.
Temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees Wednesday night, and the rest of the week will be much colder. On Thursday the low is predicted to be as cold as -5 degrees, and the high on Friday will be around 8 degrees, according to the Nation Weather Service.
