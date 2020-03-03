"Shark Tank"-like event nets $5,200 for Illinois cancer charity

“Kids get to be kids at camp,” Nelson said. “They feel like regular kids. They don’t feel different and they don’t think about cancer.”

Mark Borst, of Schererville, co-founder of ImpactClub, said the purpose of the group is to show the world and local community what gratitude looks like. Instead of the traditional way of donating so much as an individual, ImpactClub follows the concept of impact venture capitalism, through which individuals can multiply their $100 donation to potentially have a $10,000 impact on their communities.

The goal of ImpactClub is “to build in a portfolio of charitable story engines, for which, because of these stories, more money will flow to those charities from traditional philanthropists.”

“There are no losers in ImpactClub,” Borst said, noting that even those agencies that don’t win exposure and experience in sharing their stories.

Mary Anne Neiner, of Munster, president and founder of Planting Possibilities, said her agency provides job skills training and volunteer opportunities to adults with intellectual and development disabilities in Lake County. The group currently operates a greenhouse and half-acre garden at Campagna Academy in Schererville.