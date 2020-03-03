"Shark Tank"-like event nets $5,200 for Illinois cancer charity

HAMMOND — There were no sharks in the tank, only do-gooders in the audience. In the end, one local charity took home some money to continue doing its good deeds.
Camp Quality Illinois was voted the winner at a "Shark Tank"-like event sponsored by ImpactClub Tri Town recently at Byway Brewing Co.
Instead of would-be "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to giants in the business world for potential investors, three charities went head-to-head against each other before an audience of ImpactClub members who each threw in $100, and their guests.
Camp Quality Illinois, from Frankfort, won the pot of $5,200 over fellow charities Planting Possibilities of Schererville and Chesterton-based True North Training Stables.
“This is awesome,” said Melanie Nelson, 18, of New Lenox. A senior at Lincoln-Way Central High School, Nelson is a former camper and now a volunteer camp companion.
“The toughest part was getting up and speaking in front of people,” said Nelson, who attended the camp for seven years. At age 5, she was diagnosed with a rare form of throat cancer. Hoping to become a nurse, Nelson has been cancer-free for 11 years.
Part of Camp Quality USA, the camp serves children from Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana who have had a cancer diagnosis. The camp serves children and their families through year-round programs, experiences, and companionship at no cost.
“Kids get to be kids at camp,” Nelson said. “They feel like regular kids. They don’t feel different and they don’t think about cancer.”
Mark Borst, of Schererville, co-founder of ImpactClub, said the purpose of the group is to show the world and local community what gratitude looks like. Instead of the traditional way of donating so much as an individual, ImpactClub follows the concept of impact venture capitalism, through which individuals can multiply their $100 donation to potentially have a $10,000 impact on their communities.
The goal of ImpactClub is “to build in a portfolio of charitable story engines, for which, because of these stories, more money will flow to those charities from traditional philanthropists.”
“There are no losers in ImpactClub,” Borst said, noting that even those agencies that don’t win exposure and experience in sharing their stories.
Mary Anne Neiner, of Munster, president and founder of Planting Possibilities, said her agency provides job skills training and volunteer opportunities to adults with intellectual and development disabilities in Lake County. The group currently operates a greenhouse and half-acre garden at Campagna Academy in Schererville.
“There’s no place like us in Lake County, to help train adults,” Neiner said. “Everyone is looking for work, and we have a whole population ready, and we are training them.”
Colleen Lee of Chesterton is president of True North Training Stables, which mentors young people ages 8 to 18 suffering from emotional trauma. True North uses horses to connect clients to society, showing them love and bringing hope.
Lee used terms such as “love, joy, peace, hope, kindness, and companion” to describe True North, which aided her after a personal trauma. The facility, she said, is a “safe place where kids and families can feel hope.”
Donations are awarded quarterly, with winners determined by a written ballot vote of club members. Past recipients of ImpactClub donations have included Mommy’s Haven of Lowell, St. Jude House in Crown Point, Sojourner Truth House in Gary and Campagna Academy.
Another past winner is The Angel Back Project, which won in November. Erin Gomez, its president, and Megan Cleary, vice president, are now ImpactClub members. The agency, started in 2012, prepares goodie bags for shelters and awards scholarships to underprivileged children.
As part of a group of donors, Gomez said, “You’re part of the greater good. You can make a difference.”
The St. John woman added, “Not everyone can start a charity, but an individual can make a difference and feel good by being part of an agency that is making a difference in the community.”
Cleary, a Highland resident, added, “By pooling our resources, we can make a bigger impact than any of us can do on our own.”
Nationally, ImpactClub started in October 2016; the local chapter formed in November 2017. Since those beginnings, Borst reported, $2 million has been distributed across the U.S., with $40,000 of that supporting Northwest Indiana charities.