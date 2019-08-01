{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Jonathan Miano, Times file photo

HOBART — The Hobart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Addyson Grey Williams, a 14-year-old white female. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Williams is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, red hobo backpack and possibly black nonprescription glasses.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Williams is missing from Hobart and was last seen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Williams is asked to contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125 or to call 911.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
8
0

Tags

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.