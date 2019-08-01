HOBART — The Hobart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Addyson Grey Williams, a 14-year-old white female. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
Williams is 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with “WHATEVER” on the front, light blue jeans, a black backpack, red hobo backpack and possibly black nonprescription glasses.
Williams is missing from Hobart and was last seen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Williams is asked to contact the Hobart Police Department at 219-942-1125 or to call 911.