St. John considers summer park programs

ST. JOHN — St. John is looking at tentatively having parks programming this summer.

On Tuesday, Park Board members discussed the future of summer camps and activities the town typically offers.

Town Manager Craig Phillips said if the town moves forward with any programming, it will be abbreviated, probably lasting a month.

"At this point, the earliest that I can see us feasibly putting a program out ... being able to start a program for summer camps and other recreation opportunities would be July 4," Phillips said.

Though Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana plan allows for recreational sports leagues and tournaments to resume June 14, Phillips said the town has to prepare to launch any programs.

"It's my understanding that organized recreational activities can resume on June 14, but like I said it's going to take us a little bit longer than that to get this going," Phillips said.

Phillips said before anything is set in stone, a program booklet would need to be created and distributed and contracts would need to be reviewed, adding he'd also like to speak with local communities about how they are approaching summer park programs.