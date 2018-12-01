ST. JOHN - Police chief James Kveton is being accused by several officers in the department of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.
A CBS 2 Chicago report from Friday says five officers approached the City Clerk and several other patrolmen contacted the news station to share workplace experiences that involved harassment, fear and a quota for the number of tickets issued each day. By Nov. 20, five police officers had made formal reports to the clerk, according to the report.
A letter issued to Town Council members Thursday from the clerk's office outlined the officer's allegations and provided evidence Chief Kveton may have discussed matters of the investigation with the police commission, according to the report.
Cpl. Steven Rudzinski said "People are afraid of losing their jobs. We have officers with years on that are applying with other departments." Rudzinski also said Chief Kveton allegedly battered an officer for turning in his time sheet late, according to the report.
Requests for comment by the Times to Chief Kveton, Assistant Chief David Demeter and Town Council President Christian Jorgensen were not immediately returned.
Chief Kveton was first appointed Jan. 1, 2016. He has worked in law enforcement for almost 35 years. He previously worked in Illinois locales, including 30 years at the Elmhurst Police Department.
