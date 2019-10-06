EAST CHICAGO — Parishioners of St. Mary Catholic Church will have a new place to gather once a parish hall that is to be added on to the church building is completed next year.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, located just off Indianapolis Boulevard at 802 W. 144th St., and construction is expected to start almost immediately.
"We're planning on starting around the 9th of October," said Jeff Brant, of Brant Construction.
The Crown Point-based company was chosen to build the hall for the parish that was established in 1890 and has an estimated current membership of 400 families.
Brant said the hall will be about 4,100 square feet and will have a mostly brick exterior that should resemble the church building to which it will be attached.
"We're going to try to match it as best we can because of the age difference," Brant said.
The project is expected to be completed in six months if weather cooperates.
Parishioner Albert Cornejo, head of the church's building committee, said the hall will be used as a meeting place for church groups.
He said it could also potentially be used as a place to conduct religious education classes, and perhaps to hold social gatherings after Baptismal ceremonies.
Cornejo said lack of a venue to conduct meetings had made it necessary for groups to convene in the church building itself or in a small annex located across the church parking lot.
"Up until about four years ago, we did have a little school where we had all our gatherings, all our meetings," Cornejo said. "However, that was torn down."
He said the school was too old and beyond repair and a parking lot was put in its place.
He said storage garages will be knocked down to make room for the parish hall and a church window will be converted into a doorway to allow connection to the hall.
"The building itself is going to be about $800,000," Cornejo said.
He said money has been raised through festivals and donations from parishioners, and with help from businesses and the Foundations of East Chicago.
Cornejo said the parish has raised over two-thirds of the amount needed and he expects a loan from the Diocese of Gary to cover the rest.
"Everybody is excited because I think we've always wanted a place to meet, a place to be able to hold our meetings," Cornejo said.