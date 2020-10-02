Staff concerns grow in East Chicago schools as district leaders consider hybrid return

“Although I’m very anxious to see the children face-to-face again, just as all the other teachers are, and we know that they will learn better in person and their attendance will be better in person, we also have our own safety with pre-existing conditions that we are concerned about,” East Chicago teacher Paulette Tapper said in a public school board meeting this week.

Considering hybrid

District administrators are expected to bring their vision for a hybrid learning model to the community on Monday.

School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange pushed this week for a public work session to allow teachers and parents to bring their questions and concerns to the board before taking a vote on hybrid learning.

Hernandez-Orange said she has received mixed feedback on returning to school buildings, with some seeing value in a return to face-to-face engagement.

The president said she has also heard the concern from parents and teachers about whether the district can provide adequate cleaning supplies, health accommodations and communication.

She said the board and administration have discussed these topics this week in preparation to address the community’s concerns on Monday.