STEM nonprofit cast out of EC schools in dispute with district leadership

“It seems a bit confusing,” Harris said, when contacted by The Times. “If you don’t want to get damaged by the fact that your MOU was discontinued, why would you be reaching out to press? ... If you think this is going to be so harmful, why are you being so public about it? In the meeting we didn’t say anything negative.”

Moving forward, Laporte said she will continue to work with community partners outside the school city to serve students in East Chicago. She said she is also pursuing a relationship in a neighboring school district.

The School City of East Chicago — under the direction of its superintendent, who taught science for 25 years, and its assistant superintendent, who taught math for 20 years — will continue to grow its existing STEM literacy programs, which are built into curricula at all schools, Harris said.

The school city plans to implement new STEAM, or STEM plus art, programs in the coming school year, and has benefited from several STEM-based grants, including a $15,000 Project Lead the Way grant, a $75,000 grant awarded by the state. The district also partners with BP in a program that includes available grant-funding, Harris said.