STEM nonprofit cast out of EC schools in dispute with district leadership

EAST CHICAGO — A nonprofit organizer is threatening to take legal action after she says School City of East Chicago administrators moved to terminate an agreement with her nonprofit in retaliation for speaking up in support of teachers.
Cathleen Laporte, president of STEM literacy organization Athletes for Charity, says East Chicago Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright moved to terminate the school city’s relationship with her organization after Laporte publicly expressed her disapproval of the superintendent’s actions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletes for Charity has partnered with the School City of East Chicago since 2014, organizing programs in and out of school introducing elementary-age students to the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
Celebrating Seuss, charity donates 300 books to East Chicago preschoolers for National Read Across America Day
The organization led by Laporte, who lives in New York, partners with professional athletes and sports teams and currently serves 10 school districts across the country. In the nonprofit’s six-year relationship with the School City of East Chicago, Athletes for Charity has organized student field trips, activities and camps, and donated thousands of books to students, according to Laporte.
“My son, he loves science,” said Jolene Ricard, mom to a Lincoln Elementary fourth grader involved in Athletes for Charity programs. “He does the work and he gets prizes and you get to go places, so what child isn’t going to do the work?”
When the school city, which opened with virtual learning only this fall, began discussions several weeks ago of bringing students back into school buildings, Laporte made a point of advocating for teachers who felt uncomfortable with administrators' reopening plans.
In one early October Facebook post, Laporte shared a link to a school board meeting called to discuss reopening. In the post, Laporte rates various individuals’ performances, giving teachers, parents and staff high marks, the school board an E for effort and the superintendent a D.
In a story published Oct. 2 in The Times, Laporte said, “Since the start of the new school year, our program launches have been delayed due to the extreme uncertainty within the schools, health concerns and the inconsistency of communication from school leadership to partners and the community in general … With COVID positive cases allegedly in nearly every building it is unfathomable that the district still plans to bring students into the buildings next week.”
About a week later, Laporte said Wright sent her a letter stating the superintendent was terminating the school city’s memorandum of understanding with Athletes for Charity due to recent actions that "have caused turmoil and dissension among my staff and within the community.”
“Staff, parents, and the community have expressed displeasure and utter disgrace with the unhealthy culture you are creating within our district,” Wright wrote in the letter. “Staff has also expressed their unwillingness to work with you or to embrace your efforts while you are attempting to erode the culture of our district and attack administration.”
Two days later, Laporte contacted the school city’s Board of Trustees in a three-page letter with multiple appendices. In it, the Athletes for Charity president defends her character and accuses Wright of making defamatory comments about her organization to a third-party not employed by the school city.
Laporte also asserts that Wright’s termination did not provide required notice and may need school board approval to be considered official.
“Our programs bring fun and joy into the lives, classrooms and homes of the students and their families, yet Ms. Wright seeks to terminate our partnerships to serve students in need, due to false claims that cannot be validated by any proof,” Laporte wrote. “Is this in the best interest of students?”
Wright did not respond to requests for comment submitted by The Times.
On Oct. 14, the school board voted unanimously to terminate the agreement, giving little reason for their decision.
Jewell Harris, an attorney for the East Chicago school board, said the board's action was unrelated to the quality of Athletes for Charity's programming, but rather was influenced by the deterioration of the relationship between the superintendent and the nonprofit.
“There must be a productive relationship there and over time it eroded,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of facets to providing programming. It’s not just about the programming itself. It’s just one of those things that did not work out.”
In a letter last week, Harris wrote to Laporte retracting Wright’s Oct. 10 call for termination and distancing the board from views expressed by the superintendent.
“The information contained in the October 10th notice does not accurately reflect the opinions of the school board nor the School City of East Chicago as a whole,” Harris wrote. “Notwithstanding the recent concerns expressed by the superintendent, the School City of East Chicago and Athletes for Charity have historically enjoyed a positive working relationship and the students of the district have benefited from the STEM + literacy programming and youth mentoring provided for Athletes for Charity.”
The letter further offers the board's service as a reference to speak to the quality of Athletes for Charity’s programming in future endeavors.
After consultation with her own attorney, Laporte turned to social media, sharing her communications with Harris and the superintendent in a series of Facebook posts Thursday.
The Athletes for Charity president wrote that the organization had never been terminated from a school district and that she felt the need to clear the nonprofit's reputation. In one post, Laporte shared edits scribbled throughout the superintendent’s Oct. 10 letter. In another, she labels Wright’s actions as “vile” and “vindictive.”
“It seems a bit confusing,” Harris said, when contacted by The Times. “If you don’t want to get damaged by the fact that your MOU was discontinued, why would you be reaching out to press? ... If you think this is going to be so harmful, why are you being so public about it? In the meeting we didn’t say anything negative.”
Moving forward, Laporte said she will continue to work with community partners outside the school city to serve students in East Chicago. She said she is also pursuing a relationship in a neighboring school district.
The School City of East Chicago — under the direction of its superintendent, who taught science for 25 years, and its assistant superintendent, who taught math for 20 years — will continue to grow its existing STEM literacy programs, which are built into curricula at all schools, Harris said.
The school city plans to implement new STEAM, or STEM plus art, programs in the coming school year, and has benefited from several STEM-based grants, including a $15,000 Project Lead the Way grant, a $75,000 grant awarded by the state. The district also partners with BP in a program that includes available grant-funding, Harris said.
“I was pretty pissed because there’s literally nothing in the community for these kids to do,” Lincoln mother Ricard said of the dissolved partnership. “Hopefully they do something. The kids already can’t do things because of a pandemic and now you want to take a program out of the school because something of that was said? Come on, now.”
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.