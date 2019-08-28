LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — Ed and Angelique Trevino were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in 2015 on an adventure-vacation to Easter Island, admiring moai statues and the coastline, when they kept running into unexpected natives of the islands: stray dogs.
The dogs roaming free on the island aren't mentioned often in news stories, but travel bloggers warn future visitors with their own experiences. Ed said that vacationers mainly feed the dogs, and he said he was struck by how obedient the dogs he met were.
"There's more dogs running loose than need to be," Ed said. "We noticed all the stray dogs as soon as we got there, and being dog lovers, we started feeding them."
Ed said that it's an unwritten rule that "you don't get attached to dogs that you're not going to be able to bring home." The couple has encountered stray dogs on other trips and fed and interacted with them.
"This time, (Angelique) got attached to Skippy," Ed said. "I don't know what it was that made her pick up Skippy, but I knew right then and there, it was 'uh oh.'"
They first came across young Skippy on their way back to their hotel one evening, and thought her coat coloring was cute. Skippy was only between 8 and 12 weeks old when the Trevinos first saw her.
"When we first met the puppy, Angelique couldn't get over the big ears of the pup ... I said, "Let's name her Skippy, like the program 'Skippy the Bush Kangaroo,'" Ed writes in his book, "Skippy’s Rescue: An Easter Island Adventure."
"You name a dog on vacation, you don't think anything of it," Ed said. "It's not a name that is doing to stick with the dog forever and ever. We thought Skippy was a cute name for a dog we would never see again."
Angelique had a dog named Zoey who had passed away in the months before their trip and "I missed my Zoey so much," she said.
"So when I went there, I saw a puppy ... she had her own personality," Angelique said. "I just fell in love with her. When I held her for the first time ... she was warm and she kept me warm. And to this day, her nose is warm, it's not cold."
There were still a few days left to their vacation after meeting Skippy, but Angelique immediately wanted to find a veterinarian and see what she could do to adopt the dog.
"And we really got nowhere, we never had a chance to talk to the vet," Ed said. "A lot of people told us it was a great idea, because they're all stray dogs, no one cares for them."
When their vacation ended and Ed and Angelique flew back home, Angelique made up her mind that she would figure out a way to go back to Easter Island and bring back Skippy.
"Oh, I cried all the way home," Angelique said. "Two days, I cried ... I said we've got to get her, but we didn't know how."
Angelique contacted the U.S. Center for Disease Control and asked what she had to do. Skippy needed to be quarantined for 30 days before traveling, but as the Trevinos didn't know anyone on the Chilean island, that wasn't possible. Their local veterinarian suggested asking to quarantine her here, which ended up being the solution.
"It was crazy," Angelique said. "We had to go through loops ... it must have been meant to be."
The Trevinos were ready to rescue Skippy, but they also wanted to adopt the rest of her family. They met Skippy's mother and sister on the island, naming them CiCi and FiFi. The CDC denied the request for all three dogs, but would allow them to bring back Skippy.
"We thought the chances of ever doing Easter Island more than once in a lifetime would be slim to none," Ed said. "Of course, I did the trip within three months."
Ed traveled back to Easter Island alone on a 23-hour plane flight to find Skippy, and started writing a journal as the days went by.
Once he arrived at his hotel, Ed dropped off his luggage, grabbed some treats and went off to find Skippy. He found her quickly, but took time to build trust between them.
In the few months since they had last seen her, Skippy had grown from a 10-pound puppy to 35 pounds, and wasn't going to fit in the small bag Angelique had given Ed to take her back in.
During the weekend he was there, Ed found out he had to get permission from the mayor of Easter Island to borrow a crate while he was still struggling to reach the lone veterinarian on the island. He wrote everything down in his journal about what was going on.
"When he was gone to get her, I prayed every single day," Angelique said. "When he was having a hard time out there, I just felt so bad for him."
The hotel owner helped Ed get ahold of the vet and get permission for the crate, and drove Ed to the park to help him rescue Skippy. Once Ed got to the airport with Skippy and finally settled into his seat on the flight, he writes in his book that he could "see the finish line off in the distance."
"(We) had some issues in Bogota with immigration," Ed said.
The Trevinos crated-trained Skippy for the first few weeks she was home, but "after awhile she was more adaptable to our life than (any of the other dogs they had). She's a very trusting dog," Ed said.
"She's smarter than most dogs we've had," Angelique said.
The book, 'Skippy’s Rescue: An Easter Island Adventure', was written by Ed from his journal entries during the entire experience. When he got back, he started writing long Facebook posts for friends and family about what had happened and would get many replies asking him, "What happened next?"
Ed's book was finalized in the spring and he's been signing copies over the summer in Region bookstores.
The couple would still love to go back and get CiCi and FiFi, but it's very expensive for the trip.
"I wouldn't change the way we did it," Ed said. "We saw a dog that needed help — saw a lot of dogs that needed help."
"We brought back the biggest souvenir I could find," Ed said.