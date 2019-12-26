MUNSTER —The Munster Police Department recently held their annual Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) graduation ceremonies at St. Paul's Lutheran School and St. Thomas More School.
Fifth-grade students were honored for completing the 10-week program. The D.A.R.E. Program, which has been presented in Munster schools for over 30 years, provides lessons in drug prevention, bullying prevention, resisting peer pressure, and more.
The students received certificates and several awards were presented during the graduations which were attended by parents and staff members.