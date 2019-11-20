CROWN POINT — Several students were building toolboxes. Others were learning how to drill. Other students were spreading mortar.
They were all participating in the third annual Construction and Skilled Trades Day Tuesday in the Industrial Arts building at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
An estimated 800 students from 27 area high schools and tech programs experienced what plumbers, carpenters, painters and other skilled tradespeople do. The program drew 19 construction and trade organizations, offering hands-on demonstrations at 16 work stations.
Students from the Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience were spreading mortar with bricklayers at one such station.
Ben Leahy, a teacher at VALE who brought 25-30 students to the program, commented, “I want them to see other options out there. We encourage a lot of college when they’re young, but I want them to see everything that’s out there.”
Kya Vesa, 18, a student at Munster High School, appeared to enjoy drilling. “It’s what I want to do,” said Vesa, who wants to go into carpentry. “I like working with my hands and building things.”
Among the trades represented were laborers, boilermakers, bricklayers, painters, electricians, iron and sheet metal workers, operating engineers, plumbers and roofers.
Karen Moffett, a counselor at Chesterton High School, brought 30 students. “I want kids to see options besides a four-year college,” she said. “You can find a great career, not just a job, and you’ll gain skills you carry for a lifetime.”
Moffett added, “It’s important for students to see their options and get hands-on experience.”
Hudson Fisher, 17, a CHS junior, was building a take-home toolbox with sheet metal workers. “This is fun and I’m learning something,” said Fisher, noting that the toughest part was “getting the edges down so there would be no crease.”
Fisher is considering becoming a plumber. Bill Virgin, from Plumbers Local 210, encouraged high school seniors to apply in January. With younger students, Virgin explained the scope of plumbers’ work.
“I told them three things. Do your research. See what you like. Then put out as many applications as you can,” Virgin said.
A group from Hobart High School also attended. That school offers a work-based learning class in which students learn different trades and do virtual job shadowing.
Victoria Sheets, a junior at HHS, is interested in ironworking and carpentry. “There aren’t a whole lot of females in those fields,” she noted.
Barbara Grimsgard, communications manager with the Center of Workforce Innovations, cited an increase in parental attendance this year. “Parents need to show their children other options than college,” Grimsgard said.
Among those parents was Kelly Jackson, who accompanied her daughter Jordyn, 17, a senior at Hanover Central High School.
“She’s in a tough spot. It’s time for her to start making decisions,” the mother said.
Jordyn expressed interest in laborers and painters.
“I love this format,” Kelly Jackson said of the program. “There are things here that we did not know about.”