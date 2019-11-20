MERRILLVILLE — With the financing plan authorized for a new community center, the focus has turned to the development of the 32-acre property where it will be built.
The town looks to divide the land it owns on Broadway near 66th Place into two lots. The main parcel would consist of 29 acres for the community center, said engineer Jeff Ban of DVG.
The other three-acre lot would be available for development of another structure that could complement the center. Ban said an athletic facility or health care center are among the possibilities.
Town officials have said a private volleyball club expressed interest in purchasing the smaller lot, but no final decision has been made for the parcel.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday granted preliminary subdivision approval for the Broadway property. Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, a commission member, cast the sole dissenting vote for the subdivision. Uzelac also has opposed the project’s financing plan, which calls for lease revenue bonds totaling a maximum of $24 million.
The commission in December is expected to consider granting final subdivision approval for the community center land.
Design work continues for the center, but the two-level building is expected to have about 100,000 square feet of space for administrative offices, fitness areas, event space and other amenities.
Ban said an outdoor field will be used for a variety of activities, such as soccer, football and lacrosse.
Merrillville recently approved $2.1 million in contracts for initial site work.
Town officials last week indicated land clearing efforts were underway at the Broadway property, but Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King on Tuesday explained that work hasn’t yet started.
“Definitely by Monday you will see some trees coming down,” King said.
Ban said a portion of the western side of the property is wooded.
“Not one of those trees and bushes and brush will be touched,” Ban said.
He said officials are considering the creation of a path through the wooded area so nearby residents could walk to the site.
As the subdivision process continues, Merrillville is preparing to receive bid packages for other construction work for the center. Pettit said the council could consider awarding them by the end of December.