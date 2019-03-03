Interstate 94 is shut down in both directions between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 in Michigan City following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
U.S. 6 is also shut down in the area of Mander Road in Porter County's Jackson Township, according to Adam Parkhouse, media relations director for INDOT's Northwest District .
"We were not expecting to get very much at all today," he said of the narrow band of lake effect snow that has left roadways throughout the Region slick and slow moving.
INDOT is recommending that drivers approaching the closed section of Interstate 94 divert at U.S. 421.
INDOT was sending trucks out to put material down to combat the slick conditions along the troubled area of U.S. 6, he said. The roadway was expected to reopen after that time.
"If you’re moving through the area or plan to, SLOW DOWN and be alert," according to an INDOT post on Facebook. "Even if conditions are good where you’re at, it might be a different story just up the road."
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said the county has trucks out salting roadways under its jurisdiction.