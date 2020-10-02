 Skip to main content
Swift response helps contain Hobart house fire, officials say
Swift response helps contain Hobart house fire, officials say

Swift action helps contain Hobart house fire, officials say

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that started on the deck of a home in Hobart's northeast side Thursday, officials said.

HOBART — Firefighters' swift action helped prevent flames from spreading on a home's wooden deck after a coiled extension cord caught fire, officials say.

The Hobart Fire Department received a call about 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of East 32nd Court, according to Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz.

When firefighters first arrived, they discovered the home's wooden deck had caught on fire. They quickly extinguished the flames and kept the flames from spreading to an outside wall of the home, Reitz said.

Property damages stemming from the fire are estimated at about $10,000, Reitz said.

Officials believe a coiled extension cord that was providing electricity to a smoker on the deck caught fire, quickly spreading flames to the wood it was situated on.

Reitz hopes this serves as a reminder for people to take steps to prevent similar fires.

Anyone with a grill or smoker should keep them 20 feet from any structures — and especially off wooden decks — at all times, he said. Additionally, the public should avoid leaving extension cords coiled, as they can overheat and cause a fire.

Lake Station and New Chicago fire departments assisted in the response.

