LOWELL — Some of what students have learned this year in the classroom will be lost over the next couple months as they take a break from daily homework. But one Lowell woman is pushing young learners and their parents to avoid this “summer slide” with a Little Free Library.
Vicki Vicari installed a Little Free Library in her front yard on Commercial Avenue last August. With little painted messages on it like “Let’s go on an adventure” and “Make today amazing,” the wooden box is filled with a variety of books for all levels from beginners to avid readers.
The library encourages community members to come take a book, share a book or both, said Vicari, who has worked for Tri-Creek School Corp. for the last 13 years.
“One of my teacher friends had posted that the statistics show over the summer that elementary school children lose two months of reading skills. Basically that whole time they’re off, they’re losing that much, which makes it harder when they come back,” Vicari said. “The little library is a fun way to encourage kids to put down the video games and YouTube and spend some time over the summer reading a book that they can keep.”
While 77% of students agree that summer reading will help them, 20% report not reading any books at all over the summer, according to Scholastic's biennial nationally representative survey of children ages 17 and under and their parents.
On average, kids aged 6-8 read 19 books over the summer. That number significantly decreases as children get older, with the survey showing ages 15-17 only reading two books.
Denise Frazier, a literacy education professor at Purdue University Northwest, said giving children the ability to select a book themselves helps prevent the “summer slide” and makes reading more enjoyable.
“The great thing about Little Libraries and public libraries is having a choice. Any kid can go in and choose their own book and that makes a huge difference,” Frazier said. “When you put a time or an assignment on reading, that’s when it might turn some children off. But, when they have the freedom to pick a topic or book that actually interests them, it helps develop a love of reading and is motivating."
“Kids will start to realize that summer reading is fun.”
Vicari said the idea to create the library came after her son, Nathan, was trying to decide what to do with his old childhood book collection.
“When my son was little, he loved reading so we had billions of books – I mean billions. The first year he came home from college he said, ‘I want to get rid of some books,’” Vicari recalls. “Now, my grandmother was a school teacher and a librarian and you don’t throw away books. Period. You just don’t do it.”
The two decided to donate stacks to the local library, but that still wasn’t enough. Vicari’s home remained filled with books.
“I wanted to find a fun avenue to get rid of these books,” she said. “I had seen the little libraries before in other towns and thought they were cute. I said, ‘I wish we had something like that here in town.’ So, one day I went to my neighbor who is very handy and said ‘I have a project for you.’’’
A couple days later, Vicari came home to a pole in the ground and a little wooden box ready to be painted and posted.
Since then, the Little Free Library has been a huge hit in Lowell.
Vicari keeps the library stocked with her collection and donations from others. She often finds herself re-filling the shelves multiple times a week to keep up with the demand.
“It’s been amazing and overwhelming. I’ve come home and found bags hanging on my back door full of books. One teacher who retired even donated an entire classroom of elementary school books,” Vicari said. “To see the kids and parents come up and use it is so exciting. I am thankful they are using it.”
Amy Jones, who lives across the street, said the Little Free Library has been a blessing for her son with Autism.
“When we first moved here he started taking a couple books and then he stopped for a little bit. He said, ‘I don’t want to do that. It’s stealing.’ I explained, ‘No, buddy. She puts them there and you take books out and put some in’ and he goes, ‘Oh, so it’s borrowing?’ It’s sharing and he loves to share,” Jones said. “He just loves it, loves to read. It’s an amazing idea, it really is for these kids. It’s wonderful," she added.
Since Vicari installed the library, more have been popping up around town. One can be found on Harrison Street and another on Washington Street by the post office.
Lowell Rotary Club president John Watts said the organization has built six little libraries that will be installed at local parks in July.
The club’s libraries will feature a wide range of books for kids and adults to enjoy, he said.
“We are always looking for ways to serve the community. We want to support education, specifically literacy. Literacy is the answer to a lot of problems,” Watts said. “Hopefully the kids will be able to make a good use of them and we see turnover of material and enjoyment.”
Vicari said she is excited to see the initiative expand throughout Lowell. She encourages other surrounding communities who may be interested in building a Little Free Library or need books to contact her for help.
“I’m more than willing to share. Anything that we can do to help our children improve their vocabularies, their memory, their retention, their imaginations — anything that we can do to help maintain and improve that, I think is huge because it's only going to benefit them long term and make their lives better," she said.