Teen reported missing in Hammond is found safe, police say
Miracle Jones

 Provided

HAMMOND — A teenager who police announced was missing earlier this week has been found safe, officials said.

Miracle Jones, 15, was announced missing Tuesday after being reported gone about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25. She is believed to have run away from home, Hammond police said.

Police thanked anyone who helped in the search and expressed concern for Jones' well-being.

