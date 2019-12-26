MERRILLVILLE — Texas Corral restaurant in Merrillville hosted its 4th annual holiday dinner on Christmas, providing nearly 1,000 meals to individuals and families in need across the Region.
General Manager Craig Carnagey, in coordination with the Texas Corral organization, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, and other community partners, hoped to spread cheer and goodwill to the many folks struggling with hunger and other challenging circumstances this holiday season.
The dinner was open to any individual or family in need of a warm meal at no cost.
“The holiday season invokes feelings of togetherness and celebration with friends and family,” Carnagey said. “But for people in our community struggling to make ends meet, many are not able to experience all that the holidays have to offer. We want to open our doors and share the holidays with individuals and families in need — those who are hungry, homeless, or might otherwise spend Christmas alone.”
In lieu of the regular Texas Corral menu, the Merrillville restaurant offered turkey and ham dinners, traditional holiday side items, desserts and drinks. Many restaurant staff and community members volunteered their time on Christmas day to help serve meals and share the holiday with those in need.
Texas Corral locations across Northwest Indiana have also been holding a monthlong toy drive leading up to the Christmas Day meal. Santa was onsite all day to hand out toys and presents to all children attending the Christmas Day meal with their families.
“One in six people struggle with hunger in our community year-round, and the added stress and financial obligations of the holiday season can make this time of year even more difficult for many of the families we serve,” said Victor A. Garcia, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together to provide this meaningful and generous opportunity for our neighbors in need.”
The Christmas meal is made possible by the generosity and support of several community partners and organizations, including the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Suncrest Christian Church, The Higginbotham Family, Hobart Assembly Church, Bruss Steak Co., Wolverine, Woodward Law Offices, Midland Metal, Alpha Baking, US Foods, GFS, American Foods, Quality Impressions, Midwest Auto Care & Transmission, Suzie’s Café in Valparaiso, Designer Desserts, Rise’n Roll Bakery, Edward Don & Co., and Pepsi-Cola.