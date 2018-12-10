HAMMOND — The 3-year-old St. John political sign heist case could finally end in a few days — or continue circling in the courts indefinitely.
Lake Superior Courtroom 4 Judge Steven A. Tyler tried Monday to set a trial date to decide whether St. John Town Manager Steve Kil violated state law by removing political yard signs the St. John Homeowners Association political action committee posted for their campaign against Kil and other town officials.
But the judge's effort to expedite the process ran into two problems.
Tyler, who only entered the case last month, said Monday he is a St. John resident and his wife briefly worked for the town. Tyler said he doesn't think that creates a conflict of interest requiring him to pass the case to another judge, but is giving the prosecutor's office and Kil's attorney, William A. Padula, until Friday to object, in writing, to his ruling in the matter.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter offered a prosecutorial deferment deal clearing Kil of the misdemeanor conversion count if Kil pays $454 in court fees, makes $669.80 restitution to the St. John Homeowners Association and remains on good behavior for 180 days.
Kil appeared Monday in court and told the judge he wants the court to accept the deferment.
Tyler neither accepted nor declined it, after Teresa Birlsen of the homeowners committee, begged him, "Reject this plea deal. A trial is necessary to reveal the co-conspirators. There is much more incriminating evidence than I can include in this statement."
Padula said if the judge rejects the deferral, he would demand the case be put on indefinite hold while he appeals to a higher court.
Birlsen said Monday the homeowners became involved in the 2015 town election to stop members of the Town Board from seizing their real estate for a town-sponsored project.
She said they put out signs opposing Town Board members running for re-election and promoting their own candidate.
Kil is charged with stealing about 40 of their signs Nov. 2, 2015 — the day before a general election. Birlsen said the removal of the signs damaged the viability of their candidate, who lost by 43 votes. "He violated our political rights," she said.
St. John residents Joe Hero and Robert Pastore, who supported the homeowners, saw Kil removing the political signs, recorded it on video and submitted their evidence to the Lake County prosecutor's office, which charged Kil.
The case was repeatedly set for trial until March, when Padula and the prosecutor's office submitted almost the same agreement as the one Monday, but Judge Schiralli rejected it after the homeowners complained. Padula asked for a new judge.