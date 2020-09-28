Third person identified in crash that killed 3 over weekend

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Officials have identified the third person killed in a crash Saturday near the border of Lake and Porter counties.

He was identified Monday as 34-year-old Alfonso McClendon, of Gary. His injuries and manner of death were pending, according to a Lake County Coroner's office release.

The two others who died in the crash were identified as 36-year-old Jaclyn D'Azzena and 44-year-old Antonio Burks, both of Gary.

Officials responded about 10:50 p.m. Saturday to U.S. 12 near County Line Road. All three people had to be extracted following the collision, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Details on the crash were not available as of Monday morning; police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

