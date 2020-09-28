Third person identified in crash that killed 3 over weekend

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
GARY — Officials have identified the third person killed in a crash Saturday near the border of Lake and Porter counties.
He was identified Monday as 34-year-old Alfonso McClendon, of Gary. His injuries and manner of death were pending, according to a Lake County Coroner's office release.
The two others who died in the crash were identified as 36-year-old Jaclyn D'Azzena and 44-year-old Antonio Burks, both of Gary.
Officials responded about 10:50 p.m. Saturday to U.S. 12 near County Line Road. All three people had to be extracted following the collision, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.
Details on the crash were not available as of Monday morning; police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!