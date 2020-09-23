'This is the future': HAST educators embrace virtual learning during coronavirus pandemic

HAMMOND — When Steve Grimm teaches his eighth grade science classes, he's used to facing a room full of students.
In Tuesday morning's lesson on atomic particles, the Hammond Academy of Science and Technology teacher stood before his Sharp-brand smartboard and spoke animatedly into a webcam no bigger than an eraser affixed to a tripod.
"Don't try this at home!" Grimm warned his class before popping out of out his Zoom window and over to a YouTube video showing the chemical reaction of a block of sodium thrown into a pond.
"They tell me I run class like a YouTuber," Grimm said with a laugh.
At HAST, which reopened this August in a virtual instructional model, teachers are fully embracing technology in remote learning.
Teachers like Grimm are leading a mix of interactive assignments, class discussions and independent work time all from their HAST classrooms while a majority of students tune in from home.
It's going so well, the Hammond charter school committed this week to continuing its virtual instruction model with strong support from students and parents.
In a recent survey, about 70% of students indicated they were happy with the school's current instructional model, Principal Sean Egan said, while parent and staff support ranked in the high 80s.
HAST uses a mix of Google platforms and Zoom to connect with students. Each teacher is given an iPad and Mac, technology director Ross Smith said, and students received new iPads this year.
Even back in March, when schools were thrown into an unexpected transition to distance learning, HAST educators said they felt easily prepared for the change.
The school was among the first in Northwest Indiana to adopt planned e-learning days in its academic calendar and was offering the at-home learning opportunity about once a month before schools closed at the onset of the pandemic.
"It's not hard," global studies teacher Kristen Mace said about the transition. "We've been doing it for years. Instead of being thrown a curve ball, we're really ready."
Participation is high, with only five to 15 students having been identified as ones to watch for attendance, out of the school's total of approximately 575 sixth through 12th graders.
While a majority of students are learning from home, the school remains open for those who want to reserve a space for a more structured learning environment.
Students are directed to their grade's designated learning pod to stay close to their teachers. The students can learn directly from teachers, most of which are leading instruction from their HAST classrooms, or tune in to other classes based on their schedule.
The school has generally only seen a few students in each grade level coming in, allowing HAST to easily distance students among its 35 teachers.
All students are temperature-checked upon arrival, and students have the option of choosing which days they want to come in. They can sign up for only one day a week or all five days if they need it.
Egan said HAST can safely accommodate students at 50% of each grade level, but the school hasn't surpassed 20% in reservations so far.
Students keep to a schedule similar to what they would have if they were in person, with each class meeting virtually for about an hour.
Not all of that time is for lectures, though. Egan said he only requires his teachers to lead instruction for half of that time while the rest can be used for independent work, students' breakout sessions or other learning activities.
While HAST educators are still working on creative ways to bridge the missing human element teaching from a distance can bring, some say they believe skills developed in virtual learning today could become the norm for tomorrow.
Mira Projovic — who teaches government, women's studies, sociology and law education at HAST — said for students who have jobs and family obligations outside of school, more independent learning models with flexible in-person class meetings could be a next step in K-12 education.
"There's pluses and minuses," Projovic said. "But, it's here to stay. This is the future."
