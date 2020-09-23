'This is the future': HAST educators embrace virtual learning during coronavirus pandemic

The school has generally only seen a few students in each grade level coming in, allowing HAST to easily distance students among its 35 teachers.

All students are temperature-checked upon arrival, and students have the option of choosing which days they want to come in. They can sign up for only one day a week or all five days if they need it.

Egan said HAST can safely accommodate students at 50% of each grade level, but the school hasn't surpassed 20% in reservations so far.

Students keep to a schedule similar to what they would have if they were in person, with each class meeting virtually for about an hour.

Not all of that time is for lectures, though. Egan said he only requires his teachers to lead instruction for half of that time while the rest can be used for independent work, students' breakout sessions or other learning activities.

While HAST educators are still working on creative ways to bridge the missing human element teaching from a distance can bring, some say they believe skills developed in virtual learning today could become the norm for tomorrow.