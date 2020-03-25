'Together we will get through this': St. John officials share COVID-19 response

Anyone with an emergency should call 911, Flores said.

"Even with these changes, I assure you our officers will remain visible to deter crime and will assist in any way," Flores said.

Flores added residents should follow Holcomb's stay-at-home order. St. John officers have the authority to enforce the order and violators could face a class B misdemeanor.

"I stress this will be a last resort by our officers, but make no mistake we will enforce the order if necessary," Flores said.

Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said there will not be a town clerk at the public safety building, adding staff in the clerk-treasurer department have begun working in staggered shifts and remotely until April 7.

Utility bills can be paid online at www.stjohnin.com, through telephone at 844-725-6780, by mail or by using the dropbox at Town Hall. Cash payments will not be accepted.

Payments for meter deposits, building permits, police reports and pet tags will be accepted via mail or by dropbox.

Hernandez asked residents to be patient, as payments may be posted later than normal.