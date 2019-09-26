SCHERERVILLE — One works security. Another is a housekeeper. Still another supervises casino table games.
Despite their professional differences, these front-line employees took it upon themselves to make a customer’s visit enjoyable.
South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority honored these employees for “going the extra mile” with the R.O.S.E. (Recognition of Service Excellence) Awards Wednesday at Teibel’s Family Restaurant.
In addition, managerial employees whose performances exceeded expectations received R.I.S.E. (Recognition of Industry Success and Excellence) Awards.
Danielle Sparavalo, special events coordinator for SSCVA, said “We want to recognize people in the hospitality industry who normally don’t get recognized, but we do not want them to be forgotten.”
The 15th annual awards program drew more than 130 nominations, leading to 48 finalists and eventually 12 R.O.S.E. Award winners and three R.I.S.E. honorees.
Among the comments winners received from their nominators:
“Her personality is like a lighthouse.”
“He is well known for his random acts of kindness.”
“…one of the most pleasant and sincere people I have ever met.”
Brian Holmes, a R.I.S.E winner who works in maintenance at Fairfield by Marriott Fair Oaks Farms, said “I just treat everyone the same, the way I want to be treated.”
Anleather Branson, who works in security for Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, has been there 23 years. A R.O.S.E. Award winner, she has gone from bus driver to fixing people’s cars to security.
“I love helping people. I know how to treat people,” said Branson, a Hammond resident. “Horseshoe has always let me do what I know I can do. They’ve never questioned me.”
Another 23-year employee at Horseshoe Casino, Lynell Galloway, of Hammond, earned a R.O.S.E. Award for her housekeeping efforts.
“People appreciate my courtesy, hospitality, sincereness, and wealth of experience,” Galloway said. “Plus, I’m a people person. I love to interact with people.”
Another R.O.S.E. Award went to Adam Moskalick, special events coordinator and graphic designer for the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.
“I just try to treat everyone like this is their home,” Moskalick said. “I go over and above what people expect to make sure the guest is pleased. I do the running around so they can feel at home and at ease.”
Reginald Robinson not only works the front desk at Hilton Garden Inn in Merrillville, but he is earning a hospitality management degree from Purdue University Northwest in December.
The recipient of a R.O.S.E. Award, Robinson said, “Everyone is in the culture. Everyone cares for the guests. They care for the guests like they care for each other. It’s not fake or phony.”
Lori DeMars, of DeMotte, was nominated for a R.O.S.E. Award for working the front desk at Fairfield by Marriott Fair Oaks Farms.
Having worked there ever since it opened in January, DeMars said, “We want everyone to feel welcome. We go above and beyond because we know people are away from home, and we want them to feel like this is their home away from home.”
Mariusz Szlembarski, a security supervisor at Horseshoe Casino, was nominated for a R.I.S.E. Award. In his job, "Every day is different," he said. "I get to interact with a lot of great people, customers and staff. It makes you want to come to work.”
Here are the 2019 R.O.S.E. Award winners:
• Carlos Amado, valet attendant, Horseshoe Casino, Hammond
• Dorothy Armour, housekeeper, Majestic Star Casino, Gary
• James Arnold, sergeant, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte
• Kathryn Arnold, utility worker, Majestic Star Casino, Gary
• Anleather “Annie” Branson, security ambassador, Horseshoe Casino, Hammond
• Victoria Caper, security command officer, Ameristar Casino Hotel, East Chicago
• Lynell Galloway, environmental cleaning services attendant, Horseshoe Casino, Hammond
• Aquishea Johnson, player services representative, Ameristar Casino Hotel, East Chicago
• David King, table games lead supervisor, Majestic Star Casino, Gary
• Jane Knox-Moore, bartender, Hilton Garden Inn, Merrillville
• Adam Moskalick, special events coordinator and graphic designer, Mascot Hall of Fame, Whiting
• Reginald Robinson, guest services representative, Hilton Garden Inn, Merrillville
Here is a list of the 2019 R.I.S.E. Award winners:
• Erica Hennings, dual rate supervisor, Horseshoe Casino, Hammond
• Brian Holmes, chief hotel engineer, Fairfield by Marriott Fair Oaks Farms
• Zackary Mazepa, facilities manager, Majestic Star Casino, Gary