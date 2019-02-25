Try 1 month for 99¢
HOBART — Two traffic lights along U.S. 30 in the area of the Southlake Mall should be back in operation by 4 p.m. today, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The lights, which serve access points to the mall, were knocked out of commission during Sunday's strong winds, INDOT Northwest District Media Relations Director Adam Parkhouse said.

One light has been out completely and the other has been flashing red, he said.

The repairs could not be done until today because of the risk of having a worker up in a crane during Sunday's heavy winds, Parkhouse said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.