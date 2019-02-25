HOBART — Two traffic lights along U.S. 30 in the area of the Southlake Mall should be back in operation by 4 p.m. today, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The lights, which serve access points to the mall, were knocked out of commission during Sunday's strong winds, INDOT Northwest District Media Relations Director Adam Parkhouse said.
One light has been out completely and the other has been flashing red, he said.
The repairs could not be done until today because of the risk of having a worker up in a crane during Sunday's heavy winds, Parkhouse said.