LOWELL — Doug Ward cannot help but be excited to see the Tri-Creek School Corp. student population in an upward trend after presiding over stagnated growth as School Board president in recent years.
Now the vice president, Ward said, "We're getting ready to build extra classrooms." He said that will happen over time at the elementary schools. "We have to stay ahead of the curve. We don't think it's going to stop."
Enrollment estimates show growth trending in the lower grade levels, a good indicator, he said.
While two of the three elementary schools have greater student populations than last school year, the increase per grade level remains moderate.
However, Lowell Middle School's population is registering at 795 as compared to 744 last school year.
Board President Michelle Dumbsky said Lake County growth is trending southward. "I think people are beginning to appreciate south county again," she said.
That would seem to be supported by the most recent assessed valuation figures reported by Dana Bogathy, business manager for Tri-Creek Schools, who said the Lowell-based school system jumped by 7 percent and that of Cedar Lake-based Hanover Schools spiked by 9 percent.
"Growth is always great," said Superintendent Rod Gardin, who came on board over the summer. "It offers more opportunities for students. ... More revenue equals more programs."
Gardin, who came to Tri-Creek from East Porter County Schools, where he was superintendent, is accustomed to planning for growth.
East Porter County had growth every year, he said. He is already looking to program expansion and new offerings.
"I'd like a computer science pathway to start at the middle school and build on through the high school," he said. Also in the plans is expanding offerings and the capacity at the Red Devil Trades Building, the only stand-alone Indiana high school facility devoted to careers in the trades such as welding and mechanical.
Board member Diane Damm said she's been told by local real estate agents that houses are selling faster than they can be built in the Tri-Creek district, which covers a third of Lake County's area.
The draw for families, Gardin said, is related to Tri-Creek's A grade from the Indiana Department of Education, the project-based learning instruction, special programs and more. "The reputation of the school system is excellent," he said.
From 2007 to the 2016-17 school year, the Tri-Creek district lost 307 students. Since the state's funding formula is driven by the student population count, the system took some hard hits. For example, in 2009 when the downward trend was just beginning, the school system received $7,393 per student; by 2015, that amount was $5,932.
At the same time, Indiana began changing the funding formula in 2009 and did a funding overhaul in 2015.