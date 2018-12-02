GARY — Authorities found a body inside a structure damaged in a fire Sunday morning off U.S. 20 on the city’s far east side, a fire official said.
The Lake County coroner's office identified the deceased as Ronald Thomas, a 55-year-old Lake Station man.
Firefighters responded to an extra alarm fire at 8:42 a.m. to the structure, which is located near Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore's West Beach site, at the Porter County line. It took about two hours to put out the blaze, a period during which U.S. 20/Melton Road was shut down from the county line to Ripley Street.
Gary Fire Department Chief of Operations Mark Jones said it was unknown if the structure was residential or for storage, or the fire's area of origin.
One body was recovered from the scene after a primary search. The Lake County coroner said the type of injury and manner of death were pending.
Jones said the extent of damage is not known at this time, but the rear part of the building appeared to be a total loss.
