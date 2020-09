UPDATE: 3 killed when man fleeing hit-and-run struck another car head-on, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man fleeing a previous hit-and-run Saturday night in Portage hit a car head-on along U.S. 12 in Gary's Miller section, causing a crash that took his life and the lives of two others, police said.

Antonio Burks, 44, of Gary, was speeding west about 9:50 a.m. on U.S. 12 near County Line Road when he struck an eastbound car driven by Alfonso McClendon, 34, of Gary, according to the Lake County 5coroner's office and Gary police.

Burks, McClendon and McClendon's passenger, Jaclyn D'Azzena, 36, of Gary, each was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

All three were extricated from their vehicles after the crash, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Results of a toxicology test for Burks were pending, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-7485. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lucas Gonzalez Follow Lucas Gonzalez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today