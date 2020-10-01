 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 7-year-old killed in Toll Road crash that shut highway for six hours
GARY — A seven-year-old Chicago boy was killed Thursday on the Indiana Toll Road when he was ejected from the backseat of a car that was struck by a semitrailer traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Indiana State Police.

Prior to the crash, police said numerous vehicles headed eastbound on Interstate 90 were stopped partially in the right lane of the three-lane bridge near mile marker 12 where people were out of their vehicles attempting to capture a stray dog who had run onto the Toll Road.

Anthony M. Swanson, 38, of Chicago, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Volt in the center lane around 10:39 a.m. when he slowed down near the commotion, only to be rear-ended by a 2018 Freightliner truck driven by Javier A. Ayala, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

Police said the impact caused "catastrophic damage" to the Volt, including ejecting Thatcher Swanson, 7, from the rear passenger seat, killing him.

Volt driver Anthony Swanson and a female passenger suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said. They were transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment.

Ayala was not injured, and his truck, which contained corrosive acid, did not spill onto the highway, police said.

Nevertheless, the eastbound Toll Road was closed for approximately six hours for accident investigation, reconstruction and cleanup.

The dog also died at the scene, police said.

