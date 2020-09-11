UPDATE: Driver identified following fatal rollover crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A male driver was killed in a rollover crash early Friday morning in the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue, police and the Lake County Coroner's office said.

The driver was identified as Andre Brown, Jr., 28, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Hammond police, firefighters and coroner's office staff responded about 3 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash, officials said.

Brown was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m. at the scene. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Police say it was not clear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.