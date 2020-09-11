 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Driver identified following fatal rollover crash
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Driver identified following fatal rollover crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

HAMMOND — A male driver was killed in a rollover crash early Friday morning in the 3100 block of Michigan Avenue, police and the Lake County Coroner's office said.

The driver was identified as Andre Brown, Jr., 28, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. 

Hammond police, firefighters and coroner's office staff responded about 3 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash, officials said.

Brown was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m. at the scene. His cause of death was blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said.

Police say it was not clear whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts