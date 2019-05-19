DYER - Police are investigating an incident in which a contract worker died while working on an electronic sign at Pop's Italian Sausage and Beef Sunday in Dyer, according to Dyer Police commander Don Foley.
Crews first received a call about the incident in the 1100 block of Joliet St. at 11:13 a.m., Foley said.
Multiple Dyer Police and Fire, Superior Ambulance and NIPSCO vehicles were at the scene late Sunday morning and early afternoon. The Lake County Coroner arrived later.
Details are not immediately available on the incident. Police scanner reports suggest authorities were responding to a call about a possible electrocution.
Westbound U.S. 30 traffic was affected with backups during the incident.
