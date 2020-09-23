UPDATE: Family of 5, pet escape fire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Flames engulfed a home late Tuesday, charring its exterior and causing heat damage to a neighboring house.

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the home in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.

Officials believe the fire started at the front of the home, in the northwest corner of the porch, Smith said.

A family of five reported they and a dog were home at the time, and that their neighbors alerted them to a fire in the porch area. All five residents and the dog were able to escape safely, but were displaced due to the extent of the damage, Smith said.

Smith added that the fire was mostly contained to the outside of the home, and that interior damages were mostly contained to the living room.

A neighbor's home to the north had its siding and porch melted, and a window broken, Smith said.

Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours, dousing hot spots with water after the fire had been knocked.

The fire's cause had yet to be determined as of Wednesday afternoon, and an investigation was ongoing.