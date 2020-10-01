UPDATE: Fatal crash shuts down eastbound traffic on Toll Road near Gary East Plaza

GARY — All eastbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road at the Gary East Plaza will be closed for up to three hours due to a fatal crash, officials said.

Crews remained on the scene as of 11:50 a.m. Thursday while officials investigated the scene, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Traffic is being diverted to the Cline Avenue exit as crews cleared the area, the Toll Road District tweeted.

Officials did not immediately determine how many died as a result of the crash. Additional details were not available.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.